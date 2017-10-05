(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    303rd and 82nd ERQS Combat Search and Rescue

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Two HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrews from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron practice night time combat search and rescue skills to include vertical and two man hoists, May 10th, 2017 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 303rd and 82nd ERQS Combat Search and Rescue, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

