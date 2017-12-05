(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Mother's Day Card

    TURKEY

    05.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kirsten Brandes 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    A Mother’s Day card from the deployed airmen at Incirlik Air Base, made from a compilation 2017 Greetings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 04:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524276
    VIRIN: 170512-F-RR403-001
    Filename: DOD_104360975
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Mother's Day Card, by A1C Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Mother's Day
    deployed airmen

