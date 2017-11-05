(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Protecting You from Harm

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.11.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Having the right tools for a situation makes all the difference. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell suits up with the 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron’s supply troops to learn why they’re vital to the base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524273
    VIRIN: 170511-F-TF471-532
    Filename: DOD_104360663
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protecting You from Harm, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    misawa air base
    individual protective equipment

