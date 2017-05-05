(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Preventing Triple C Abuse

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Takoune Norasingh 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Triple C is a growing problem in schools. If you know of anyone abusing this drug, let someone know. It could save their life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 02:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 524271
    VIRIN: 170505-M-VM836-677
    Filename: DOD_104360637
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preventing Triple C Abuse, by Cpl Takoune Norasingh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Drugs
    American Forces Network
    Medicine
    18th Wing
    Prescription
    Drug Abuse
    Cold
    Congestion
    Cough
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    MCIPAC
    AFN Pacific
    Cough medicine
    Triple C

