    Nurse/Tech Appreciation Week

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    When you get sick, injured, or anything else in between, who sees you first? Medical technicians and nurses. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell visits with the 35th Medical Group to learn why these Airmen are vital to the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524268
    VIRIN: 170502-F-TF471-302
    Filename: DOD_104360574
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse/Tech Appreciation Week, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    misawa air base
    nurse appreciation week

