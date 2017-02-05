Nurse/Tech Appreciation Week

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When you get sick, injured, or anything else in between, who sees you first? Medical technicians and nurses. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell visits with the 35th Medical Group to learn why these Airmen are vital to the mission.