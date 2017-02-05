When you get sick, injured, or anything else in between, who sees you first? Medical technicians and nurses. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell visits with the 35th Medical Group to learn why these Airmen are vital to the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 01:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524268
|VIRIN:
|170502-F-TF471-302
|Filename:
|DOD_104360574
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nurse/Tech Appreciation Week, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
