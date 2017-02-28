Preparation is key when facing emergency situations. A1C Mike Jones shows us why #TeamKadena Airmen join their military family to share ideas to improve their life saving capabilities.
|02.28.2017
|05.11.2017 20:23
|Package
|524235
|170227-F-JX890-027
|DOD_104357661
|00:00:53
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Stay Ready!, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
