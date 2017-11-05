(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 F/A-18C Featurette

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    F/A-18C Featurette as part of Northern Edge 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 20:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524234
    VIRIN: 170511-F-DP685-0002
    Filename: DOD_104357660
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 F/A-18C Featurette, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    Red Devils
    F/A-18C Hornet
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    California
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017

