Northern Edge 2017 F/A-18C Takeoff B-Roll and Interview

Takeoff B-Roll of FA-18C attached to the Marine Attack Squadron 232
From Miramar, California as part of Northern Edge 2017 and an interview from Maj Richard
Behrmann, XO of VMFA-232. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise
designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability
among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors,
Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are
involved.
