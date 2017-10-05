Non-narrative mini-pkg.
When Soldiers are maneuvering their tactical vehicles through the battlefield, they sometimes run across obstacles. That’s where engineers come in---during the Iron Focus fire coordination exercise May 10, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a mechanized breach operation so maneuver forces could continue offensive operations.
Engineers ensure freedom of maneuver for armor and infantry forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524223
|VIRIN:
|170510-D-IV005-402
|Filename:
|DOD_104357637
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iron Focus 2017 Engineers pkg, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT