Iron Focus 2017 Engineers pkg

Non-narrative mini-pkg.



When Soldiers are maneuvering their tactical vehicles through the battlefield, they sometimes run across obstacles. That’s where engineers come in---during the Iron Focus fire coordination exercise May 10, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a mechanized breach operation so maneuver forces could continue offensive operations.



Engineers ensure freedom of maneuver for armor and infantry forces.