The U.S. Army’s M1A2 Abrams tank is manned by a four-person crew. There’s a gunner, loader, driver and tank commander. Staff Sgt. Donnie Juan, originally from San Jose, California, is a tank commander assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The unit is conducting field-training exercises in the training areas near Fort Bliss, Texas throughout the month. May 10, the unit executed a fire coordination exercise integrating various Army elements to complete the mission. The unit is preparing to head to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, this August.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524221
|VIRIN:
|170510-D-IV005-904
|Filename:
|DOD_104357617
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Soldier feature, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT