    Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Soldier feature

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The U.S. Army’s M1A2 Abrams tank is manned by a four-person crew. There’s a gunner, loader, driver and tank commander. Staff Sgt. Donnie Juan, originally from San Jose, California, is a tank commander assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The unit is conducting field-training exercises in the training areas near Fort Bliss, Texas throughout the month. May 10, the unit executed a fire coordination exercise integrating various Army elements to complete the mission. The unit is preparing to head to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, this August.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524221
    VIRIN: 170510-D-IV005-904
    Filename: DOD_104357617
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Soldier feature, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    tank
    Fort Bliss
    live-fire
    1st Armored Division
    1st Cavalry Regiment
    training
    1st Squadron
    M1A2 Abrams

