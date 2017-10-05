Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Soldier feature

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army’s M1A2 Abrams tank is manned by a four-person crew. There’s a gunner, loader, driver and tank commander. Staff Sgt. Donnie Juan, originally from San Jose, California, is a tank commander assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The unit is conducting field-training exercises in the training areas near Fort Bliss, Texas throughout the month. May 10, the unit executed a fire coordination exercise integrating various Army elements to complete the mission. The unit is preparing to head to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, this August.