    Fueling The Mission: Part Two

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Keeping Kadena moving is a full time job. Airman 1st Class Mike Jones introduces us to a tenant unit that gets the job done

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 18:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524217
    VIRIN: 170308-F-JX890-027
    Filename: DOD_104357454
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling The Mission: Part Two, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Kadena
    Base
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Oil
    Fuel
    Fueling
    Air
    Jets
    Testing
    POL
    Petroleum
    Mission
    Lab
    18 WG

