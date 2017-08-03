Keeping Kadena moving is a full time job. Airman 1st Class Mike Jones introduces us to a tenant unit that gets the job done
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 18:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524217
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-JX890-027
|Filename:
|DOD_104357454
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fueling The Mission: Part Two, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT