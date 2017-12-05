Dragon the Trophy Home w/Slate

Some say you need the eye of the tiger, but in this race you need the heart of a dragon. Airman First Class Thomas Barley gives us a look at competitors that are quick, fierce and push themselves to the limit.
|05.12.2017
|05.11.2017 18:23
|Newscasts
|00:01:23
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
