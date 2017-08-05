B-roll of Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, support exercise Northern Edge 17 at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524188
|VIRIN:
|170508-M-KO203-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104357335
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|EILESON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines support exercise Northern Edge 17 B-roll, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT