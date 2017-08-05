(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5th ANGLICO Marines support exercise Northern Edge 17 B-roll

    EILESON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    B-roll of Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, support exercise Northern Edge 17 at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524188
    VIRIN: 170508-M-KO203-003
    Filename: DOD_104357335
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: EILESON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines support exercise Northern Edge 17 B-roll, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    5th ANGLICO
    Marines Marine Corps
    NE17

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT