Electronic warfare in Northern Edge 17

U.S. service members and civilian contractors provide electronic warfare training during exercise Northern Edge 17 in Alaska's ranges, May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)