    Electronic warfare in Northern Edge 17

    EILESON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members and civilian contractors provide electronic warfare training during exercise Northern Edge 17 in Alaska's ranges, May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524176
    VIRIN: 170508-M-KO203-259
    Filename: DOD_104357125
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: EILESON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electronic warfare in Northern Edge 17, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    EW
    NE17
    Northern Edge 17
    eledtronic warfare

