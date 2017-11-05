Oklahoma's Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sheilla Ruefly, accountant quality assurance officer with the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, discusses her heritage from the Pacific Island of Palau in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
|05.11.2017
|05.11.2017 17:31
|Package
|524174
|170511-A-ZY123-969
|DOD_104357123
|00:01:56
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
This work, Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
