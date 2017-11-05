(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Osei 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oklahoma's Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sheilla Ruefly, accountant quality assurance officer with the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, discusses her heritage from the Pacific Island of Palau in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 17:31
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    This work, Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    asian american and pacific islander heritage month

