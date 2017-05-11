Cpl. Alex Smith is at Wounded Warrior Battalion West, covering the DOD Warrior Games training camp, taking place at Camp Pendleton, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524171
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-MG926-038
|Filename:
|DOD_104357102
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, May 11, 2017, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT