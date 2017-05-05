(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Aliza Reisberg 

    82nd Training Wing /PA

    Sheppard Air Force Base holds a Military Spouse Appreciation Day to thank military spouses on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524158
    VIRIN: 170505-O-QG659-001
    Filename: DOD_104356933
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by Aliza Reisberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    appreciation
    events
    sheppard afb
    air force
    military spouses

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT