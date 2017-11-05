NATO Secretary General meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, B-Roll
BERLIN, BE, GERMANY
05.11.2017
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg traveled to Berlin on Wednesday, 10 May and Thursday, 11 May 2017 and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
This is B-roll of their bilateral meeting, Secretary General Stoltenberg walking in Berlin and general city shots of Berlin.
