    NATO Secretary General meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, B-Roll

    BERLIN, BE, GERMANY

    05.11.2017

    Natochannel

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg traveled to Berlin on Wednesday, 10 May and Thursday, 11 May 2017 and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    This is B-roll of their bilateral meeting, Secretary General Stoltenberg walking in Berlin and general city shots of Berlin.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524147
    Filename: DOD_104356826
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: BERLIN, BE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

