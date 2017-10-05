Virtual, Call for Fire! CLB-2 Enhances Their Combat Abilities

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 participate in supporting arms virtual training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 10, 2017. The unit focused on call for fire to enhance combat readiness within the unit. The SAVT teaches Marines how to communicate between ground assets and forward observers to properly relay information to Joint Terminal Attack Controller for accurate and effective fire on a target.
|05.10.2017
|05.11.2017 15:16
|Package
|524146
|170511-M-VA786-001
|DOD_104356822
|00:00:49
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
