    Virtual, Call for Fire! CLB-2 Enhances Their Combat Abilities

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 participate in supporting arms virtual training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 10, 2017. The unit focused on call for fire to enhance combat readiness within the unit. The SAVT teaches Marines how to communicate between ground assets and forward observers to properly relay information to Joint Terminal Attack Controller for accurate and effective fire on a target.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual, Call for Fire! CLB-2 Enhances Their Combat Abilities, by Cpl Luke Hoogendam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

