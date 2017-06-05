(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Army Bowling Team Reserve Soldier’s interview: Adam Ahmad

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    SPC Qazi Adam Ahmad of the 175th Transportation Co.
    makes the All Army Bowling Team for a third year and competes at
    Camp Pendleton, California. 1st interview about his bowling and
    joining the Army Reserve, being selfless and service as rewarding.
    2nd Interview about being the best version of yourself today, outside
    comfort zone, joining the Army, its all for the best.
    Unit is 175th Transportation Co. in Tacoma, WA
    Hometown - Bothell, WA
    Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
    Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 2 to 6 May 17
    Unit targeted is 364th ESC and national audiences
    TRT 2:06 and 1:11
    Audio: Left track interview, Right track natural sound

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 15:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 524140
    VIRIN: 170506-A-UJ522-001
    Filename: DOD_104356801
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: BOTHELL, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Bowling Team Reserve Soldier’s interview: Adam Ahmad, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    364th ESC
    All Army Bowling Team

