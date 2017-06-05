SPC Qazi Adam Ahmad of the 175th Transportation Co.
makes the All Army Bowling Team for a third year and competes at
Camp Pendleton, California. 1st interview about his bowling and
joining the Army Reserve, being selfless and service as rewarding.
2nd Interview about being the best version of yourself today, outside
comfort zone, joining the Army, its all for the best.
Unit is 175th Transportation Co. in Tacoma, WA
Hometown - Bothell, WA
Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 2 to 6 May 17
Unit targeted is 364th ESC and national audiences
TRT 2:06 and 1:11
Audio: Left track interview, Right track natural sound
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 15:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|524140
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-UJ522-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104356801
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BOTHELL, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Army Bowling Team Reserve Soldier’s interview: Adam Ahmad, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT