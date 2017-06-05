All Army Bowling Team Reserve Soldier’s interview: Adam Ahmad

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SPC Qazi Adam Ahmad of the 175th Transportation Co.

makes the All Army Bowling Team for a third year and competes at

Camp Pendleton, California. 1st interview about his bowling and

joining the Army Reserve, being selfless and service as rewarding.

2nd Interview about being the best version of yourself today, outside

comfort zone, joining the Army, its all for the best.

Unit is 175th Transportation Co. in Tacoma, WA

Hometown - Bothell, WA

Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL

Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 2 to 6 May 17

Unit targeted is 364th ESC and national audiences

TRT 2:06 and 1:11

Audio: Left track interview, Right track natural sound