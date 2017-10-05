(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Lt. William Ryan's Funeral

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges and Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    1st Lt. William C. Ryan was a radar intercept officer in the Marine Corps. He was on a combat mission in Savannakhet Province, Laos when his aircraft was struck. 1st Lt. Ryan and 1st Lt. Gary Lee Bain, the pilot, were flying an F-4B aircraft when they were attacked by enemy ground fire. 1st Lt. Bain felt the explosion from the attack and immediately lost control. He signaled to 1st Lt. Ryan to eject, but received no response. Seconds before the aircraft hit the ground the pilot ejected. From the ground Marines watched the aircraft land about a mile away from its target. A search team went out to recover the Marines and found only Lt. Bain. 1st Lt. Ryan was not located until February 17th , 2016.

    The Marine Corps delivered 1st Lt. Ryan’s remains to his family May 9th at Baltimore Washington International Airport, Maryland.

    1st Lt. Ryan was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, May 10th. His family is now able to have peace of mind that he is at last home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524107
    VIRIN: 170510-M-IP911-882
    Filename: DOD_104356423
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. William Ryan's Funeral, by LCpl Bryce Hodges and LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

