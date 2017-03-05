Holloman's three Remotely Piloted Aircraft Formal Training Units conducted a flight training surge week 1-5 May, 2017. During these five days, the FTUs utilized all of the available airframes and supporting assets on the flight line. The goal of the surge was to measure the maximum amount of training they could conduct in the five day time period, and to identify any limiting factors to address for future training operations. This was the first surge operation conducted by Holloman's RPA FTUs, and will set the pace for future surge operations.
Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 13:08
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|524098
VIRIN:
|170503-F-DB997-001
Filename:
|DOD_104356282
Length:
|00:02:22
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surge Week 2017 - No slate, by SSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
