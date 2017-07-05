Members in the 150th Security Forces Squadron conduct shoot, move, and communicate simulations on Kirtland AFB. B-roll consists of preparation and execution of training exercises.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524095
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-TB638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104356276
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shoot, Move, Communicate with New Mexico Air National Guard Members, by SrA Franchesca Pancham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
