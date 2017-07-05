(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shoot, Move, Communicate with New Mexico Air National Guard Members

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Franchesca Pancham 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Members in the 150th Security Forces Squadron conduct shoot, move, and communicate simulations on Kirtland AFB. B-roll consists of preparation and execution of training exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524095
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-TB638-1001
    Filename: DOD_104356276
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoot, Move, Communicate with New Mexico Air National Guard Members, by SrA Franchesca Pancham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    shoot
    communicate
    ANG
    SFS
    move
    Security Forces
    training
    simulations
    NMANG

