The 162nd Wing recently celebrated the graduation of the unit's first Romanian F-16 class. We are proud to support and develop out international partners by training the worlds best fighter pilots.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524092
|VIRIN:
|170428-F-OG276-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104356273
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian F-16 Class Graduation, by TSgt Micah Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
