(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Romanian F-16 Class Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micah Hill 

    162nd Wing

    The 162nd Wing recently celebrated the graduation of the unit's first Romanian F-16 class. We are proud to support and develop out international partners by training the worlds best fighter pilots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524092
    VIRIN: 170428-F-OG276-0001
    Filename: DOD_104356273
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian F-16 Class Graduation, by TSgt Micah Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Romanian F-16 Pilot Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT