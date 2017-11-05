(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: MERTS

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Multi-purpose reconfigurable training system, or MERTS 3-D, provides a virtual reality training environment that mimics video games.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, All Hands Update: MERTS, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Orlando
    virtual reality
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    MERTS 3-D
    multi-purpose reconfigurable training system
    NAWCTSD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Training System Division

