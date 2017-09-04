(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen in the 150th Security Force Squadron conduct weapons training

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Franchesca Pancham 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Members in the 150th Security Forces Squadron unpack boxes of 5.56 ammo and load machine guns (M249). B-roll also shows members firing weapons for qualification.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524063
    VIRIN: 170409-Z-TB638-1001
    Filename: DOD_104355938
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen in the 150th Security Force Squadron conduct weapons training, by SrA Franchesca Pancham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

