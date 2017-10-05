Fulfilling a Nation's promise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. soldiers from the Vermont National Guard Military Funeral Honors team, transfer the remains of Army Cpl. George A. Perreault of Burlington Vt., at the Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vt., May 10, 2017. Perreault, who was part of Support Force 21 and was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on February 13, 1951. Today, 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.