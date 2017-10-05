(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fulfilling a Nation's promise

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. soldiers from the Vermont National Guard Military Funeral Honors team, transfer the remains of Army Cpl. George A. Perreault of Burlington Vt., at the Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vt., May 10, 2017. Perreault, who was part of Support Force 21 and was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on February 13, 1951. Today, 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fulfilling a Nation's promise, by SSG Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Infantry Division
    Vermont
    f
    POW/MIA
    Korean War
    dignified transfer
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

