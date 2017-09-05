170509-N-LJ375-001
JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) Sailors and Civilians work together aboard the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to depart from Newport News Shipbuilding's pier and conduct sea trials. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524055
|VIRIN:
|170509-N-LJ375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104355789
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Departs Newport News, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT