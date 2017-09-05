(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Abraham Lincoln Departs Newport News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Damon Moritz 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170509-N-LJ375-001
    JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) Sailors and Civilians work together aboard the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to depart from Newport News Shipbuilding's pier and conduct sea trials. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524055
    VIRIN: 170509-N-LJ375-001
    Filename: DOD_104355789
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Departs Newport News, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ocean
    newport news
    bridge
    underway
    naval
    ship
    navy
    carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT