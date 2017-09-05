Abraham Lincoln Departs Newport News

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) Sailors and Civilians work together aboard the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to depart from Newport News Shipbuilding's pier and conduct sea trials. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles/Released)