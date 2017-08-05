(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2017

    Video by Damon Moritz 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170508-N-MB038-0003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship’s flight deck. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524053
    VIRIN: 170508-N-MB038-0003
    Filename: DOD_104355742
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Flight Operations, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ocean
    harrier
    naval
    av-8b
    ship
    navy
    flight deck

