170508-N-MB038-0003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship’s flight deck. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524053
|VIRIN:
|170508-N-MB038-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104355742
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America Flight Operations, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
