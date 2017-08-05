170508-N-MB038-0002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a live fire exercise to test the ship’s defense capabilities against a simulated unmanned small fast-boat attack. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th MEU are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524048
|VIRIN:
|170508-N-MB038-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104355716
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Practice Defense, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
