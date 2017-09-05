170509-N-FQ836-0001
JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) man their posts as the ship sails out of the Newport News Shipbuilding. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeff Sherman)
|05.09.2017
|05.11.2017 11:49
|B-Roll
|524046
|170509-N-FQ836-0001
|DOD_104355714
|00:01:11
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln departs Newport News Shipbuilding, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
