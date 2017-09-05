(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Abraham Lincoln departs Newport News Shipbuilding

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170509-N-FQ836-0001
    JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) man their posts as the ship sails out of the Newport News Shipbuilding. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeff Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524046
    VIRIN: 170509-N-FQ836-0001
    Filename: DOD_104355714
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln departs Newport News Shipbuilding, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ocean
    cvn
    naval
    abraham lincoln
    lincoln
    ship
    navy
    carrier
    abe
    NNS

