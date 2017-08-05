170508-N-MB038-0004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), as well as the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), steam in formation as they prepare to conduct a live fire exercise to test the ship’s defense capabilities against a simulated unmanned small fast-boat attack. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of Pearl Harbor, San Diego, and America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524043
|VIRIN:
|170508-N-MB038-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_104355711
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, America Amphibious Ready Group in formation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
