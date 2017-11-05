Stephen Hickok discusses the purpose of the DCMA Insight Magazine and how leaders can use it as a calling card.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 10:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|524032
|VIRIN:
|170511-O-ND251-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104355472
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Insight Magazine - Defining Our Value, by Elizabeth McCoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT