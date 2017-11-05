LTG Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks about suicide awareness and staying vigilant in the lives of those around you.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 11:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|524023
|VIRIN:
|170511-A-SZ193-383
|Filename:
|DOD_104355292
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|54
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LTG Charles D. Luckey Suicide Awareness Message, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
