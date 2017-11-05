(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LTG Charles D. Luckey Suicide Awareness Message

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    LTG Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks about suicide awareness and staying vigilant in the lives of those around you.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 11:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 524023
    VIRIN: 170511-A-SZ193-383
    Filename: DOD_104355292
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Charles D. Luckey Suicide Awareness Message, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    suicide
    awareness
    g1
    Charles D. Luckey
    ltg luckey
    keep pounding

