    Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade April 28, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Boyd 

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Barracks Washington perform an evening parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2017. Gen. Robert B. Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, was the Guest of Honor and Col. Tyler J. Zagurski hosted the parade. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt Gregory D. Boyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524018
    VIRIN: 170428-M-DW556-001
    Filename: DOD_104355248
    Length: 01:25:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade April 28, 2017, by Sgt Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    military ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Evening Parade
    Texas Senator

