U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Barracks Washington perform an evening parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2017. Gen. Robert B. Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, was the Guest of Honor and Col. Tyler J. Zagurski hosted the parade. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt Gregory D. Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524018
|VIRIN:
|170428-M-DW556-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104355248
|Length:
|01:25:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade April 28, 2017, by Sgt Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
