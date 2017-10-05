Bundeswehr Participates in Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

Team Germany competes in various events, such as range determination, pistol shoot, reporting and vehicle identification, during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)
|05.10.2017
|05.11.2017 05:08
|B-Roll
|523993
|170510-A-UK263-001
|DOD_104355010
|00:01:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
