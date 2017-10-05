(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bundeswehr Participates in Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Team Germany competes in various events, such as range determination, pistol shoot, reporting and vehicle identification, during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523993
    VIRIN: 170510-A-UK263-001
    Filename: DOD_104355010
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 66
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bundeswehr Participates in Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017, by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    United States
    France
    Poland
    Leclerc
    U.S. Army Europe
    Ukraine
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    USAREUR
    Austria
    Bundeswehr
    M1A2 SEP
    Leopard 2A6
    Leopard 2A5
    7ATC
    Strong Europe Tank Challenge
    7th Army Training Command
    Leopard 2A4
    T-64BM
    104th Panzer Bataillon
    multinational tank competition

