Cpl. Brandon Engle, an armorer with Task Force Southwest, gives a Mother’s Day shout-out at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan. The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Southwest are hard at work training with their Afghan counterparts, but want the most important women in their lives to know they are loved and missed.
|05.11.2017
|05.11.2017 06:17
|Greetings
|523983
|170507-M-TR086-001
|DOD_104354832
|00:00:05
|CAMP SHORABAK, AF
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Cpl. Engle Mother's Day Shout-out, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
