    CJTF-OIR Overview (2 min. version #2)

    IRAQ

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    A look into what Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve is and how the effort is going. Produced by SSG Daniel Sullivan.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523967
    VIRIN: 170508-A-WV235-166
    Filename: DOD_104354780
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-OIR Overview (2 min. version #2), by SSG Daniel Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    combined joint task force
    townsend
    oir
    cjft
    kindsvater

