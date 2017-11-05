An airfield driving commercial demonstrating proper Controlled Movement Area Stop Line procedures for the flight line at Incirlik Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 05:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523964
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-RR403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104354768
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airfield Driving, by A1C Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
