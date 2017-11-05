(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airfield Driving

    TURKEY

    05.11.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kirsten Brandes 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    An airfield driving commercial demonstrating proper Controlled Movement Area Stop Line procedures for the flight line at Incirlik Air Base.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 05:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Driving, by A1C Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airfield driving
    controlled movement area stop line
    CMA Stop Line
    flight line driving

