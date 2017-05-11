(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 11, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, U.S. and Japanese medics conduct joint training at Camp Zama, and sailors aboard USS Ashland practice fire drills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 03:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 523959
    VIRIN: 170511-F-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104354718
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 11, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    camp zama
    combat medics
    army medics
    medics
    uss ashland
    afn pacific
    pacific newsbreak
    pnb
    trevor zens
    zach kreitzer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT