In this Pacific Newsbreak, U.S. and Japanese medics conduct joint training at Camp Zama, and sailors aboard USS Ashland practice fire drills.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 03:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|523959
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104354718
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 11, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT