Mendel Elementary held their 14th annual JaPANDAsia cultural day. Where kids are taught about Japan and the other countries in the pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 02:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523956
|VIRIN:
|170506-O-GD849-886
|Filename:
|DOD_104354700
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JaPANDAsia, by Trevor Zens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
