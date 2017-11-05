(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMP - Sharp Wake Up - TV

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    Army Sergeant Ricky Perez checks out the Camp Humphreys theater as soldiers give a performance on stage to show the importance of alcohol abuse and sexual harassment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMP - Sharp Wake Up - TV, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    performance
    Alcohol abuse
    Camp Humphreys
    DMA Pacific

