(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HMP Sharp Wake Up - TV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Army Sergeant Ricky Perez checks out the Camp Humphreys theater as soldiers give a performance on stage to show the importance of preventing alcohol abuse and sexual harassment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 01:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523944
    Filename: DOD_104354637
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMP Sharp Wake Up - TV, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    package
    sexual harassment
    alcohol abuse
    Camp Humphreys
    AFN Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT