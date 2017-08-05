Exercise Balikatan Opening Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Government officials and senior military leaders of the U.S. and the Republic of the Philippines announce the opening of Balikatan 33-2017 on Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)



Speakers:

Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Tirso Dolina

Chief Chaplain, Armed Forces of Philippines

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson

Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Unit

Armed Forces of the Philippines Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao,

Philippine Exercise Director, BK17

Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Eduardo Año

Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Philippines

Mr. Sung Kim,

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines,

Mr. Delfin Lorenzana,

Secretary of National Defense,

Mr Ariel Abadilla

Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns.