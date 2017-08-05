(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Balikatan Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Government officials and senior military leaders of the U.S. and the Republic of the Philippines announce the opening of Balikatan 33-2017 on Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Speakers:
    Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Tirso Dolina
    Chief Chaplain, Armed Forces of Philippines
    U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson
    Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Armed Forces of the Philippines Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao,
    Philippine Exercise Director, BK17
    Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Eduardo Año
    Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Philippines
    Mr. Sung Kim,
    U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines,
    Mr. Delfin Lorenzana,
    Secretary of National Defense,
    Mr Ariel Abadilla
    Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523935
    VIRIN: 170508-M-YO514-1001
    Filename: DOD_104354553
    Length: 00:50:03
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Balikatan Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lawrence Nicholson
    Michael Mason
    Philippines
    Balikatan
    Camp Aguinaldo
    Quezon City
    Exercise Balikatan
    Sung Kim
    Delfin Lorenzana
    Exercise Balikatan 2017
    Tirso Dolina
    Oscar lactao
    Eduardo Ano
    Ariel Abadilla

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT