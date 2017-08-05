Government officials and senior military leaders of the U.S. and the Republic of the Philippines announce the opening of Balikatan 33-2017 on Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)
Speakers:
Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Tirso Dolina
Chief Chaplain, Armed Forces of Philippines
U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson
Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Unit
Armed Forces of the Philippines Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao,
Philippine Exercise Director, BK17
Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Eduardo Año
Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Philippines
Mr. Sung Kim,
U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines,
Mr. Delfin Lorenzana,
Secretary of National Defense,
Mr Ariel Abadilla
Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns.
Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 01:08
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:50:03
Location:
|CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
This work, Exercise Balikatan Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
