    USS Ashland Fire Drills

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Kreitzer 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Sailors from USS Ashland (LSD 48) conduct shipboard fire drills to maintain mission readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 01:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523912
    VIRIN: 170510-N-PN275-001
    Filename: DOD_104354284
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland Fire Drills, by PO3 Zachary Kreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Amphib
    Japan
    Sasebo
    FDNF
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    USS Ashland
    LSD 48
    Commander Task Force 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Fire drills

