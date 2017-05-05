Sailors from USS Ashland (LSD 48) conduct shipboard fire drills to maintain mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 01:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523912
|VIRIN:
|170510-N-PN275-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104354284
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ashland Fire Drills, by PO3 Zachary Kreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT