    U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by James Andrews 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps performs for the 100th anniversary ceremony at MCB Quantico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523895
    VIRIN: 170510-M-JC362-975
    Filename: DOD_104353469
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, by James Andrews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    quantico
    centennial
    commandant's own

