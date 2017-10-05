U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps performs for the 100th anniversary ceremony at MCB Quantico.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523895
|VIRIN:
|170510-M-JC362-975
|Filename:
|DOD_104353469
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, by James Andrews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT