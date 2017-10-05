Connecticut Airmen Return from Deployment (Without Titles)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 103rd Airlift Wing welcomed home its first group of returning Airmen from this year's unit deployment on May 10. The group, which departed in February, was part of the unit's first deployment with the C-130H Hercules aircraft. State officials, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, were in attendance to welcome home the Flying Yankees, who returned on a C-130H Hercules assigned to the North Carolina Air Guard.