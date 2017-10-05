(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut Airmen Return from Deployment (Without Titles)

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    The 103rd Airlift Wing welcomed home its first group of returning Airmen from this year's unit deployment on May 10. The group, which departed in February, was part of the unit's first deployment with the C-130H Hercules aircraft. State officials, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, were in attendance to welcome home the Flying Yankees, who returned on a C-130H Hercules assigned to the North Carolina Air Guard.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Airmen Return from Deployment (Without Titles), by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Homecoming
    ANG
    C-130H
    Air Force
    Hercules
    C-130
    Deployment
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Flying Yankees
    CTANG

