The 103rd Airlift Wing welcomed home its first group of returning Airmen from this year's unit deployment on May 10. The group, which departed in February, was part of the unit's first deployment with the C-130H Hercules aircraft. State officials, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, were in attendance to welcome home the Flying Yankees, who returned on a C-130H Hercules assigned to the North Carolina Air Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523893
|VIRIN:
|170510-Z-DY403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104353467
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Airmen Return from Deployment, by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
