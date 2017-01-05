(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Lopez 

    Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune

    A celebration of Nurse's Week at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune featuring multiple staff nurses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523877
    VIRIN: 170505-N-VQ281-001
    Filename: DOD_104353202
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, by PO3 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp
    Naval
    Nurses
    Lejeune
    Navy Medicine
    Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT