About a decade ago, Soule Malame left his home country of Togo in search of a better life in America.
Today, he's paying it forward to another West African nation, as part of a U.S. Army mission to strengthen Cameroon's military and its people in defeating Boko Haram and other violent extremists.
A first lieutenant with Task Force Toccoa, a 101st Airborne Division-led unit based just south of the frontlines of Boko Haram in northern Cameroon, Malame uses his cultural identity to be a key part of the mission.
This work, Soldiers Journal - Return To Africa, by SSG Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
