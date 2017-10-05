(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Journal - Return To Africa

    CAMEROON

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Ibarra 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    About a decade ago, Soule Malame left his home country of Togo in search of a better life in America.

    Today, he's paying it forward to another West African nation, as part of a U.S. Army mission to strengthen Cameroon's military and its people in defeating Boko Haram and other violent extremists.

    A first lieutenant with Task Force Toccoa, a 101st Airborne Division-led unit based just south of the frontlines of Boko Haram in northern Cameroon, Malame uses his cultural identity to be a key part of the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Journal - Return To Africa, by SSG Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

